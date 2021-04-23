Swiss government signs deal with Roche for new Covid drug

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have come up with a monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, which Switzerland’s federal government has agreed to buy, according to RTS.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced the deal this week without disclosing the terms of the deal. The government has agreed to buy 3,000 doses, which are scheduled to arrive in mid-May 2021.

The drug, which combines Casirivimab and Imdevimab and is given intravenously, is effective against severe forms of the disease.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules designed to substitute natural antibodies. They can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on pathogens.

The government said it will cover the costs of the drug, which currently has only provisional authorisation, until it is covered by compulsory medical insurance.

