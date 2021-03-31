Parliamentarian wants reference to God removed from Swiss constitution

Fabian Molina, a member of Switzerland’s National Council, has put forward a motion to have the wording of the preamble to Switzerland’s constitution changed, according to 20 Minutes.

© Ninlawan Donlakkham | Dreamstime.com

Molina, a member of the young socialists from Zurich thinks the wording of the preamble to the constitution, which opens with the words “In the name of Almighty God!” is presumptuous and exclusive.

The reference to God and christian creation is at odds with Switzerland’s principle of religious neutrality and excludes non-believers and followers of other faiths, according to Molina. In addition, he argues that proclaiming a non-religious text is in the name of God is arrogant and presumptuous.

Switzerland is becoming less and less religious. Figures from 2019 show that 30% of Switzerland’s residents belong to no religion, up from 1% in 1960.

The parliamentarian knows the chance the motion will be implemented is slim. However, if it is not accepted this time it could be in the future, he said. The motion has support from Greens and Liberal Greens.

In November 2020, another parliamentarian put forward a motion to have Switzerland’s anti blasphemy law abolished. Switzerland’s parliament rejected this motion by 115 votes to 48.

More on this:

20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.