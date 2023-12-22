Le News

Swiss fact: Switzerland first country to consider dignity of animals in constitution

In 1992, Switzerland became the first country in the world to consider the dignity of animals in its constitution.

In an article for the website Project Syndicate, entitled “The Cow Who“, the moral philosopher Peter Singer, well-known for his views on the treatment of animals, mentions Switzerland.

On 17 May 1992, Swiss voters were asked to accept or reject a referendum against the abusive use of certain reproductive techniques and genetic tinkering. The referendum, accepted by 73.8% of those who voted, led to changes to the Swiss constitution.

What drew the attention of Singer, was how the resulting constitutional text makes reference, not only to humans, but also to animals, and in particular how it requires animals to be treated with dignity. While animal dignity is mentioned only in the narrow context of gene technology, it has wider ramifications, because the wording refers to animals as beings rather than things, setting a new legal precedent.

Switzerland was the first country to legally refer to animals in this way in its constitution.

Article 120 of Switzerland’s constitution says: “The Confederation shall legislate on the use of reproductive and genetic material from animals, plants and other organisms. In doing so, it shall take account of the dignity of living beings as well as the safety of human beings, animals and the environment, and shall protect the genetic diversity of animal and plant species.”

