Covid: Israel's vaccine experiment looks promising

Covid: Israel’s vaccine experiment looks promising

Israel leads the world in the race to vaccinate against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in what some are calling the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine experiment. 64 doses of vaccine per 100 people have been administered there, far more than in any other nation.

© Igal Vaisman | Dreamstime.com

Israel’s strategy has focused on protecting the most vulnerable first. By 6 February 2021, 80% of the population over 60 had been vaccinated, compared to less than half that percentage among those under 60 – see chart below.

These significantly different vaccination rates among different age groups offer a glimpse of what vaccines can achieve against the virus.

Since 20 December 2020, when Israel began vaccinating, severe Covid-19 hospital admissions have more than doubled among those under 60, who were not prioritised for vaccination. However, among those 60+, who were first in line for jabs, severe hospital admissions have risen by less than 50%, less than half the rate of those under 60, despite their greater average vulnerability – see chart below.

Orange line 0-59 years old, Blue line 60+

So Israel’s vaccination programme appears to be keeping people out of hospital. Since 20 January 2021, hospitalisation of severe cases among heavily vaccinated 60+ group has fallen by around 30%. Among the less vaccinated under 60s, hospitalisation of severe cases has risen by more than 30%. The hospitalisation difference between the different age groups was even greater in cities where vaccination programmes are more advanced.

Switzerland has a long way to go to catch up with Israel. Latest data show Switzerland has administered 369,085 doses of vaccine, a rate of 4 per 100, far behind Israel’s rate of 64 per 100.

The Israeli study is based on individuals who have had the BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2).

More on this:
Israeli study (in English)

