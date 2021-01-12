Covid: 2,851 cases over 24 hours in Switzerland

Today, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced 2,851 positive Covid-19 cases over 24 hours.

© Damir Senčar | Dreamstime.com

The average number of new daily cases has averaged 2,344 over the last four days, a figure significantly lower than the daily averages leading up to Christmas. In the 7 days to 18 December 2020, the average number of daily new cases was around 4,300.

In addition to lower case numbers, the most recently calculated reproduction rate is 1.00. This means an average infected individual infects only one other person, which would lead daily new infections to flatline. Reproduction rates contain a lag. The most recent calculation is dated 1 January 2021.

Over the last 24 hours the results of 22,699 tests were reported, with test positivity of 13%.

The number of daily deaths has declined to an average of 53 over the last 4 days. In the 7 days to 18 December 2020, FOPH reported 607 Covid-19 deaths, a daily average of 87. Covid has now claimed 8,421 lives in Switzerland since January 2020 (7,793 confirmed positive).

The strain on intensive care units continues in some parts of the country. Intensive care units in Solothurn (96%), Schwyz (90%) and Valais (88%) are all close to capacity. While others, such as those in Geneva (41%), Fribourg (54%) and Neuchàtel (58%), are operating at significantly lower levels.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French)

