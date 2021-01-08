Le News

Swiss unemployment up steeply in 2020

Today, figures on Swiss unemployment at the end of 2020 were published.

© Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com

At the end of December 2020, there were 163,545 people registered as unemployed in Switzerland, a figure 39.5% higher than at the end of 2019.

At 31 December 2020, the number of job seekers was 260,318, a number 34.9% above the same figure at the end of 2019. The last time the number of job seekers was close to this high in Switzerland was at the end of February 1997, when it reached 251,377.

Switzerland’s unemployment rate at 31 December 2020, reached 3.5%. This number is based only on those officially registered as unemployed.

Massive uptake of support for those with reduced hours has significantly helped to reduce the negative consequences of the pandemic and avoid even higher unemployment, said SECO.

At the end of October 2020 – the latest figure, 219,388 people were registered as partially unemployed.

More on this:
SECO press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

