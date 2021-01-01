Pandemic dents financial optimism for 2021 in Switzerland

18% of Swiss adults are convinced their financial situation will worsen in 2021, according to a survey.

This percentage is markedly higher than at the end of 2019 when the same figure was 13%.

The rise in pessimism is largely linked to job insecurity. 68% are concerned they will face full or partial unemployment, while the self-employed worry they will get less business. In addition, 46% fear continued rises in health insurance premiums.

More generally, 83% are concerned about the impact of the pandemic on their economic situation, a figure which has risen from 76% since May. This figure is higher in French-speaking Switzerland (92%) and lower in German- (81%) and Italian-speaking Switzerland (78%).

A shift was seen in consumer attitudes towards reducing climate change. 49% intended to buy more regional products, compared to 39% in 2019.

In addition, 31% planned to cut their consumption of meat, dairy and other animal products, compared to 26% the year before. Human contact with livestock and wildlife increases the chance of the emergence of zoonotic disease. Measles is linked to human contact with cattle, lyme disease is transferred from livestock and wildlife via ticks and influenza and SARS are linked to animals. According to the CDC, 6 out of 10 infectious diseases in humans come from animals.

The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 and is based on responses from 1,034 people across Switzerland.

