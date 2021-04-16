Le News

Switzerland books a federal deficit of 14 billion francs in 2020

On 14 April 2021, Switzerland’s federal government announced it had spent CHF 14.2 billion more that it had collected in revenue in 2020.

© Marekusz | Dreamstime.com

The loss represents the federal government’s consolidated excess expenditure for the year and is linked to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the statement. An additional CHF 16.8 billion was spent as a result of the pandemic.

Consolidated accounts include the results of companies linked to the confederation and social security payments.

In 2019, the consolidated federal accounts were CHF 11.2 billion in the black, so the 2020 result is CHF 25.4 billion worse than the year before.

More on this:
Government press release (in French)

