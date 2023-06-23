Le News

Switzerland’s enormous Covid cost revealed

On 21 June 2023, the government published figures on the direct health costs of the Covid pandemic. During 2020, 2021 and 2022, the federal government spent CHF 4.9 billion, the cantons up to CHF 2.9 billion and health insurers as much as CHF 1.4 billion. The CHF 9.2 billion total comes out at more than CHF 1,000 per resident.

© Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

Most of the money was spent on Covid tests (CHF 3 billion) and vaccination (CHF 2 billion). Increased hospital capacity to cope with Covid patients consumed much of the rest.

The money spent at a cantonal level by cantonal governments and insurance companies was estimated to be between CHF 3.6 billion and CHF 4.3 billion so the total was between CHF 8.5 billion and CHF 9.2 billion.

These pandemic costs are behind the sharp rise in average health insurance premiums in 2023, said the report. In addition, catching up a back log of operations put on hold during the pandemic has pushed up current spending and premiums.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

