Covid: we were too optimistic after first wave, said Swiss health minister

In a broadcast on Swiss broadcaster SRF over the weekend, Alain Berset, Switzerland’s health minister said the government was too optimistic after the first wave.

“We felt the worst was over, which was an error”, said the minister. In the broadcast, Berset talked of the high level of strain he felt during the first wave. “There were moments during the first wave when I didn’t know whether it was night or day, during the week or the weekend, something that has never happened to me before”, he said.

Over the summer after the first wave we were much too optimistic when we thought we could reopen large events in autumn, said the minister.

Berset then said he does not think the virus will disappear any time soon, even with vaccines, and called for personal responsibility, reason and a long term view. If this doesn’t work we will need stricter measures, he concluded.

