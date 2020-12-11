Brexit: new regulations on bringing animals from UK to Switzerland

From 1 January 2021, imports of animals and animal products from the United Kingdom into Switzerland will be subject to the same conditions as imports from countries outside the European Union. This has consequences for travellers wishing to import animals or products of animal origin from the United Kingdom into Switzerland.

© Alexey Maximenko | Dreamstime.com

From 1 January 2021, the UK will no longer be a member of the European and will be regarded as a third country for the purposes of veterinary and food legislation. This has consequences for people entering Switzerland from the UK or returning to Switzerland after a trip to the UK. From January, they will be subject to new regulations permitting imports of animals and goods only under specified conditions.

Direct entry with pets possible only via airports

Entry and re-entry with dogs, cats, ferrets or birds will now be possible only via the airports of Geneva, Zurich and Basel. Birds may now be imported only via the airports of Geneva and Zurich.

New regulations will also apply regarding rabies. Based on current information, the UK is classed as a low-risk country. From 1 January 2021, animals from the UK will be subject to the same entry requirements regarding rabies as, for example, animals from the USA.

Import of meat no longer permitted

An important change applies for travellers carrying food in their luggage. The import of meat or products containing meat, and the import of foods containing milk (for example cheese), will no longer be permitted. The import of up to 20 kg of fish, 2 kg of honey and 125 g of caviar per person will still be possible.

More on this:

Government press release (in French)

