Covid: Switzerland’s infection rate continued to slow over the weekend

Over the weekend, Switzerland averaged 3,250 new daily recorded cases (9,751 over 72 hours). This represents a significant drop from the daily peak of 10,128 cases reported on 5 November 2020.

© Viktor Levi | Dreamstime.com

The 7-day moving average number of new cases in Switzerland is currently more than 40% below the peak around 2.5 weeks ago.

At the same time Switzerland’s hospitals remain under pressure and the death rate remains high. On 23 November 2020, there were 3,726 patients hospitalised, only 9% down from the peak of 4,093 recorded a week ago. Intensive care numbers remained roughly unchanged over the weekend – 533 were reported on Monday, 23 November 2020 and there were 534 on Friday.

Over the last 72 hours a further 213 deaths were reported. Last Monday, 198 deaths were reported. The 7-day moving average is currently around 100 deaths a day.

Since summer, 2,240 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Switzerland, of which 2,057 are laboratory-confirmed cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic 4,124 people have died, of which 3,788 were laboratory-confirmed.

The cantons with the highest infection rates are the same ones as on Friday. Geneva (1,349), Vaud (1,250) and Fribourg (1,236) have 14-day infection rates well above the rest of Switzerland, which has a rate of 793. The rate in Zurich is 617 per 100,000 – all data from FOPH.

More on this:

FOPH update (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.