Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid: Switzerland’s infection rate continued to slow over the weekend

Covid: Switzerland’s infection rate continued to slow over the weekend

By Leave a Comment

Over the weekend, Switzerland averaged 3,250 new daily recorded cases (9,751 over 72 hours). This represents a significant drop from the daily peak of 10,128 cases reported on 5 November 2020.

© Viktor Levi | Dreamstime.com

The 7-day moving average number of new cases in Switzerland is currently more than 40% below the peak around 2.5 weeks ago.

At the same time Switzerland’s hospitals remain under pressure and the death rate remains high. On 23 November 2020, there were 3,726 patients hospitalised, only 9% down from the peak of 4,093 recorded a week ago. Intensive care numbers remained roughly unchanged over the weekend – 533 were reported on Monday, 23 November 2020 and there were 534 on Friday.

Over the last 72 hours a further 213 deaths were reported. Last Monday, 198 deaths were reported. The 7-day moving average is currently around 100 deaths a day.

Since summer, 2,240 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Switzerland, of which 2,057 are laboratory-confirmed cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic 4,124 people have died, of which 3,788 were laboratory-confirmed.

The cantons with the highest infection rates are the same ones as on Friday. Geneva (1,349), Vaud (1,250) and Fribourg (1,236) have 14-day infection rates well above the rest of Switzerland, which has a rate of 793. The rate in Zurich is 617 per 100,000 – all data from FOPH.

More on this:
FOPH update (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.