Covid: 198 deaths in Switzerland over weekend as infection rate slows

Over the last 72 hours, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 198 deaths among laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the death toll to 1,427 since summer and 3,158 since the beginning of the year.

At 4,000, the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients remains high in Switzerland, based on figures published by RTS. During the first wave, this figure peaked at 2,409.

Scaling back regular hospital operations has so far allowed Swiss hospitals, in aggregate, to avoid intensive care overload. Currently, 75% of current intensive care capacity (1,130 places) is being used, according to SRF.

At the same time, progress has been made on slowing the spread of the virus. Over the last 72 hours, FOPH reported an average daily 4,280 new confirmed infections, a figure far below the 10,128 daily cases reported on 5 November 2020.

Lower new daily case numbers are reflected in lower infection rates. On 16 November 2020, Switzerland’s 14-day infection rate was 1,036 per 100,000.

Daily average tests over the last 72 hours were 19,918 (59,784 total). Test positivity was 21%. Daily test numbers reported on Mondays are typically lower that during the rest of the week. Daily tests averaged 29,975 over the four days to last Friday. The weekend before daily tests averaged 24,610 with positivity of 23%.

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have now reached 3,496 of which 3,158 were laboratory confirmed infections.

