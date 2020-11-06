FILM: 4 Netflix picks

6 November 2020.

November 2020 is not a kind month to cinephiles, for as you know by now, all forms of art, culture, entertainment, convivial dining and our well-organised and socially-distanced cinemas have been closed down till the end of the month in Geneva. And it goes beyond borders, with most of Europe shutting down.

Is this a smart move healthwise or is it over-reaction? Either way, it hurts to see the city and the country coming to a standstill, with huge economic devastation for business in general, and small businesses in particular.

But back to our main subject – films.

Sadly, so many festivals have been cancelled, including the prestigious, star-filled GIFF (Geneva International Film Festival), along with blockbusters such as the latest James Bond or the anticipated and excellent musical biopic ALINE (based on Celine Dion’s life). Other highly-awaited films have also been axed, such as the brilliant DRUNK, Denmark’s choice for the Foreign Oscars; NEST, starring Jude Law; MANDIBULES, Quentin Dupieux’s latest looney comedy; TOUT NOUS SOURIT, an astute moral comedy from France starring Elsa Zylberstein; or GILLES CARON – HISTOIRE D’UN REGARD, a superb documentary on a famed photographer whose short life encompassed many of the world’s conflicts. All were being released this November.

I will report on them when they are finally released from their Covid dungeons, maybe in December, more probably in early 2021.

But the good news in all this is that I have belatedly discovered many exceptional series on Netflix, a site which till now I had been boycotting, due to my love for the big screen. Sort of cutting off my nose to spite my face. If you haven’t till now, check out these excellent, binge-worthy shows:

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

A gripping British series on politics and terrorism from the view of a troubled war veteran.

EMILY IN PARIS

An amusingly clichéd, escapist tale of an ambitious girl finding her way among both charming and nasty people in the city of love. By the creator of “Sex and the City”.

THE CROWN

Everyone but I had seen this outstanding series on the life of Queen Elizabeth. Chapeau!

So as the old saying goes, “better bend than break”…

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

