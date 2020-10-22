Le News

Coronavirus: Germany adds Switzerland to risk list

Today, Germany announced it had added Switzerland to its list of Covid-19 risk countries, effective from 24 October 2020.

© Axel Bueckert | Dreamstime.com

Until now only certain Swiss cantons were on Germany’s list.

The Robert Koch Institut, Germany’s health authority, advises German residents against non-essential travel to Switzerland. Other new additions to Germany’s list include Liechtenstein, Ireland, Poland, Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Gibraltar and much of Austria, Croatia, Italy, Sweden, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Hungary and Estonia.

The only regions to come off the German list were the Canary Islands and part of Estonia.

People entering the Federal Republic of Germany who have been in a risk area at any time within the 14 days prior to entry, may be required to isolate, depending on the quarantine regulations of the responsible federal state, said German authorities.

On Thursday, German health authorities described the growing spread of the virus as “very serious”.

More on this:
Robert Koch Institut list (in German)

