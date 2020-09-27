Le News

Swiss voters accept new fighter jets by thin margin

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to spend CHF 6 billion on a new fleet of military jets to replace its ageing fleet of McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets.

© Andrew Oxley | Dreamstime.com

With 50.15% of voters in favour of the purchase and 49.85% against it, the margin was narrow. Polls just before the vote suggested 58% would vote in favour of the plan, according to RTS.

Broadly, French- and Italian-speaking voters were largely against the plan, while Switzerland’s German-speaking cantons had majorities in favour of the purchase.

