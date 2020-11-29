Le News

Swiss voters reject ban on financing weapons

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to make it illegal to finance any form of weapons production or invest in any company making weapons.

With 57.45% of voters opposed to the ban and 42.55% in favour of it, the margin was convincing. Polls just before the vote suggested only 41% would vote in favour of the plan.

The only cantons with majorities in favour of the ban were Basel-City, Neuchâtel, Geneva and Jura.

In addition, the initiative was convincingly rejected by the cantons – 3 1/2 for and 17 5/2 against.

