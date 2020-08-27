Coronavirus: UK puts Switzerland back on quarantine list

Travellers from Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic who enter the UK from 4 am on Saturday 29 August 2020, must self-isolate for two weeks, the UK government announced this evening.

The UK considers imposing quarantine when a country’s rate of infection exceeds 20 cases per 100,000 people over 7 days. Switzerland is currently above this rate. Over the last 7 days the country has seen an infection rate of 22 per 100,000. In Geneva the rate is currently running at 42 per 100,000.

Once cases exceed 20 per 100,000 over 7 days UK authorities take into account a wide range of further factors, including level, rate and speed of change in confirmed cases.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggested British travellers to “only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine on return”.

The UK has a relatively low new infection rate trigger for quarantine. In Switzerland, the trigger rate is 60 per 100,000 over 14 days. In Germany the rate is 50 per 100,000 over 7 days.

The UK move regarding travellers from Switzerland follows a similar move by Scotland on 22 August 2020.

