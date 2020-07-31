Coronavirus: health experts pressure Swiss government to tighten entry rules

A group of health experts would like to see Switzerland’s list of risk countries extended to include nations that do little or no testing, according to the newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

The experts include epidemiologist Marcel Tanner of Switzerland’s Covid-19 task force.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), which is in charge of deciding which countries end up on the risk list, uses the number of new infections as the main basis for determining risk. Any country with more than 60 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days is a candidate for the risk list. Other criteria include the number of infected people arriving in Switzerland from a country.

From 23 July 2020, people arriving in Switzerland from 42 nations must quarantine for 10 days.

If you enter Switzerland and have spent time in a one of these places in the past 14 days you must go to your home or to other suitable accommodation immediately on arrival and stay there for 10 days and not go out. No exception is made for children. The legal requirement to quarantine is set out in Switzerland’s epidemic act. Fines for non-compliance can be as high as CHF 10,000.

Currently, around 8,000 people are being quarantined a week because they have arrived in Switzerland from a high risk country.

