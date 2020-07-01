Coronavirus: Swiss government makes masks compulsory on public transport

On 1 July 2020, Switzerland’s federal government announced that it would become compulsory to wear masks on public transport from 6 July 2020.

Due to the the growing number of people using public transport and a rise in the number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 since mid-June, the Federal Council has decided to make it compulsory for those taking public transport to wear a mask.

137 new SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported in Switzerland on 1 July 2020. The daily number of new cases has not been this high in Switzerland since 30 April 2020. People frequenting nightclubs and bars in Switzerland have recently accelerated the spread the virus.

From 6 July 2020 onwards, everyone 12 years old or older must wear a mask on public transport in Switzerland. Public transport includes, buses, trains, trams, boats, gondolas and other lifts.

The new rules do not specify fines for noncompliance. But, Peter Füglistaler, director of the Federal Transport Office, told RTS that people behaving badly can be fined or removed from the train.

The government’s recent decision was taken after discussion with the cantons and is in line with recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

