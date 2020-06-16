Coronavirus: cheap drug substantially cuts severe case death risk, according to large UK trial

A trial at Oxford University suggests an existing low cost drug can cut the risk of death from Covid-19 substantially.
Tests involving 6,000 hospitalised Covid-19 patients suggest the drug can cut the risk of death for those on ventilators from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen the risk of death could be cut from 25% to 20%.
The findings are potentially the biggest breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment so far. Lead researcher Prof Martin Landray told the BBC that the findings suggested one life could be saved for every eight patients on a ventilator and one for every 20-25 treated with oxygen.
The drug, dexamethasone, is a steroid treatment that calms the immune response. A course of the globally available drug costs around £35.
However, the drug does not seem to help those with milder symptoms who do not need help breathing.
For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave a comment