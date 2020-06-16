Le News

Coronavirus: cheap drug substantially cuts severe case death risk, according to large UK trial

By Leave a Comment

A trial at Oxford University suggests an existing low cost drug can cut the risk of death from Covid-19 substantially.

© Sudok1 | Dreamstime.com

Tests involving 6,000 hospitalised Covid-19 patients suggest the drug can cut the risk of death for those on ventilators from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen the risk of death could be cut from 25% to 20%.

The findings are potentially the biggest breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment so far. Lead researcher Prof Martin Landray told the BBC that the findings suggested one life could be saved for every eight patients on a ventilator and one for every 20-25 treated with oxygen.

The drug, dexamethasone, is a steroid treatment that calms the immune response. A course of the globally available drug costs around £35.

However, the drug does not seem to help those with milder symptoms who do not need help breathing.

