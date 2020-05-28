Swiss employer must pay employee’s rent, rules court

Switzerland’s highest court recently decided that an employee asked to work at home can claim a part of their rent from their employer, according to the newspaper 20 Minutes.

© Ronstik | Dreamstime.com

An employee of a financial firm in Zurich, who got into a disagreement with their employer over the reimbursement of some of their rent, took their case to the Federal Tribunal, Switzerland’s highest court.

The rental reimbursement related to the use of the employee’s home as an office. The court decided in favour of the employee and ruled the rent reimbursement be paid retroactively.

The ruling could have an impact across all of Switzerland. The steep rise in home working resulting from the coronavirus makes the ruling even more significant.

