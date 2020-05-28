Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Automotive / Children soon allowed to cycle with pedestrians in Switzerland

Children soon allowed to cycle with pedestrians in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s government recently announced that children up to 12 will be allowed to cycle on footpaths from 1 January 2021.

Children allowed to cycle with pedestrians in Switzerland
© Dasharosato | Dreamstime.com

The new rules will allow all young children to ride on footpaths when there is no cycle lane. Currently, only first grade primary school children can cycle on sidewalks in Switzerland.

The government said that while it is aware more cyclists on footpaths could bother pedestrians, the new rule will improve road safety by reducing the number of accidents involving cars and bicycles.

Cycling association Pro Velo welcomes the change, however, the change has critics. Pedestrian mobility Switzerland complain the change will further reduce space available on footpaths for old and disabled people on footpaths.

In addition, from 1 January 20201, all cyclists and moped riders will be able to turn right at traffic lights at certain intersections where it is allowed and permission is signposted.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.