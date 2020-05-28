Children soon allowed to cycle with pedestrians in Switzerland

Switzerland’s government recently announced that children up to 12 will be allowed to cycle on footpaths from 1 January 2021.

The new rules will allow all young children to ride on footpaths when there is no cycle lane. Currently, only first grade primary school children can cycle on sidewalks in Switzerland.

The government said that while it is aware more cyclists on footpaths could bother pedestrians, the new rule will improve road safety by reducing the number of accidents involving cars and bicycles.

Cycling association Pro Velo welcomes the change, however, the change has critics. Pedestrian mobility Switzerland complain the change will further reduce space available on footpaths for old and disabled people on footpaths.

In addition, from 1 January 20201, all cyclists and moped riders will be able to turn right at traffic lights at certain intersections where it is allowed and permission is signposted.

