Coronavirus attacks cardiovascular system, according to recent research

Recently published research suggests Covid-19 is more than a lung disease.

Coronavirus attacks cardiovascular system, according to research
© Auremar | Dreamstime.com

SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) infects an individual via an enzyme known as ACE2. COVID-19 prefers to infect and latch on to cells that have ACE2 on the outside.

ACE2 is found in endothelial cells, which line the interior surface of blood vessels and lymphatic vessels in the lung, kidney, intestine and heart.

Research published on 20 April 2020 in The Lancet based on post mortem analysis of Covid-19 patients found evidence of endothelial and inflammatory cell death in a number of these organs.

Earlier Italian research suggests those with an ACE2 deficiency in the parts of the body where ACE2 is present are more likely to suffer the worst effects of Covid-19. It is possible that ACE2 deficiency amplifies inflammatory and hyper-coagulation processes.

ACE2 deficiency and endothelial cell dysfunction both appear to be associated with smoking, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

These two research results together help to further explain clinical data on Covid-19 deaths. Patients with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are more likely to die from the virus. Endothelial cell inflammation and ACE2 deficiency could be part of the link.

In addition, these conditions are more prevalent among men, who have suffered disproportionately from Covid-19.

More on this:
The Lancet report (in English)

