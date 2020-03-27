Le News

17 online museums and a concert

By Leave a Comment

Here is a list online museums and a concert below for everyone in lock down. Enjoy!

© Raluca Tudor | Dreamstime.com

ONLINE MUSEUMS:

  1. Pinacoteca di Brera – Milano
  2. Galleria degli Uffizi – Firenze
  3. Musei Vaticani – Roma
  4. Museo Archeologico – Athens
  5. Prado – Madrid
  6. Louvre – Paris
  7. British Museum – London
  8. Metropolitan Museum – New York
  9. Hermitage – Saint Petersburg
  10. National Gallery of art – Washington
  11. Museu de Arte de São Paulo
  12. The J. Paul Getty Museum – Los Angeles
  13. Van Gogh Museum – Amsterdam
  14. Rijksmuseum – Amsterdam
  15. Pergamon Museum – Berlin
  16. National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art – Seoul
  17. Musée d’Orsay – Paris
  18. Guggenheim Museum – New York

CONCERT:

  1. The Berlin Philharmonic

