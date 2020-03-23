Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Coronavirus: Verbier emerging as a Covid-19 hotspot

Coronavirus: Verbier emerging as a Covid-19 hotspot

By Leave a Comment

A doctor in the resort has sounded the alarm after a jump in the number of positive cases in the municipality of Bagnes, where Verbier is located, according to the newspaper Le Nouvelliste.  

© Liamwh7 | Dreamstime.com

Local doctor Sabine Popescu said “after we receive the next round of results, we expect around 60 people will have tested positive in the region”, a number she thinks is just the tip of the iceberg. 

When spread accelerates it can be difficult for testing to keep up. “For example, we had a chalet where one person was officially positive, but seven other guests were sick”, said the doctor.

Popescu has called on the authorities to quarantine the municipality to reduce the chance of accelerating the spread of the virus in the plateau region of the canton where most of the population lives.

In Verbier, all shops, bars, restaurants and places of recreation and entertainment are closed until 19 April 2020 with the exception of supermarkets and other food shops, doctors surgeries, public administration and hotels. The commune requests seasonal workers process their departure administration via email. Instructions can be found here.

More on this:
Le Nouvelliste article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.