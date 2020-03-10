FILM: WOMAN – a documentary of individual women

WOMAN **** (vo in many languages, subtitles in English)

13 March 2020.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand, the renowned French environmentalist who has extensively photographed and filmed our beautiful and tortured earth from above, has once again come down to capture humanity – as he did in his last impressive documentary, “Humans”. This time he covers its other half – women. And what an exciting and poignant view he has of us.

For this latest documentary he has a co-director, the young Ukrainian Anastasia Mikova, who as a journalist has dealt mainly with social issues. Together, Yann and Anastasia bring out what it is to be a woman – in so many variations and intense moments. What comes out of this tribute to the females of the world is the very soul of womanhood. Filmed with both tenderness and audacity, it allows these women from so many cultures to tell of their feelings. Complicated and yet simple – really observing women, individually, sometimes collectively, even at times daring to show their bare bodies – in all their flaws and glories.

From the Nordic countries to Africa, from the East to the West and South, all over the world, face after face, in their own costumes and habitats – in a few words these women tell of who they are, their strengths, their sexual joys and downfalls, their sorrows and emancipations.

This is a documentary of individual women as a vibrant collective, stating their feelings with pride.

You will walk out of this film with awe, wonder and a new understanding of womanhood in all its aspects. Pride is the word that will remain with you.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.