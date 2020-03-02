Potential relief for some Swiss renters

Every three months the rate of interest used to benchmark Swiss rents is reviewed. If it goes down some renters have the right to request a decrease in rent. This time the reference rate fell from 1.50% to 1.25%.

© Ocskay Mark | Dreamstime.com

The last time it dropped was 2 June 2017 when it fell to 1.5%.

The rate is based on the average Swiss mortgage rate over three months. This rate is then rounded to the nearest 0.25%. On 31 December 2019 that rate was 1.37%, which is closer to 1.25% (-0.12) than 1.5% (+0.13).

In general if your rental contract links your rent to mortgage interest rates then you can demand a decrease in rent when this reference rate declines. The Swiss Association of Tenants, Romande branch, provides useful information on when and how to go about making a demand. Their website (in French) can be found at www.asloca.ch. Similar information can be found here in German.

Whether you qualify for a reduction will depend on your rental contract. Tenancy associations advise that landlords are unlikely to automatically offer a reduction. To get one you will generally need to contact your landlord and request a reduction.

Reference rates since September 2008 can be viewed here.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.