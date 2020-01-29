Heavy snow falls in Swiss resorts

This week, Switzerland’s mountain resorts are experiencing heavy snowfall.

Depth of new snow in 24 hours to midday 29 Jan 2020 – source: Meteo Swiss

By Wednesday evening between 20 and 50 centimetres of fresh snow will have fallen at altitudes above 1,000m, reaching a depth of 70 centimetres in some places, according to Meteo Swiss.

The snow line will be between 600 and 900m, according to the weather service.

The snow line has risen dramatically over the years. Some low lying areas of Switzerland have not seen any snow so far this winter. This winter, the city of Neuchâtel has already broken its record for the latest snowfall. Until today the record was 28 January 1990, according to Meteo Swiss.

