Switzerland moves closer to taxing flights

A Swiss parliamentary commission, tasked with looking at the introduction of an environmental tax on flights departing from Switzerland, recently voted in favour a such a tax.

© Christian Heinz | Dreamstime.com

A majority of 17 to 8 members voted in favour of the move. The tax would range from CHF 30 to CHF 120 per passenger depending on flight distance and class. Passengers transiting through Switzerland would not pay the tax.

Those travelling in private aircraft would be charged differently. Each flight would be taxed between CHF 500 and CHF 5,000 based on the size and use of the aircraft. Training and test flights and some light aircraft would not be taxed. This proposition was supported 17 votes to 7 by the commission.

The commission also decided that 49% of the flight tax would go into a climate fund.

