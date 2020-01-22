Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland moves closer to taxing flights

Switzerland moves closer to taxing flights

By 1 Comment

A Swiss parliamentary commission, tasked with looking at the introduction of an environmental tax on flights departing from Switzerland, recently voted in favour a such a tax.

Switzerland moves closer to taxing flights
© Christian Heinz | Dreamstime.com

A majority of 17 to 8 members voted in favour of the move. The tax would range from CHF 30 to CHF 120 per passenger depending on flight distance and class. Passengers transiting through Switzerland would not pay the tax.

Those travelling in private aircraft would be charged differently. Each flight would be taxed between CHF 500 and CHF 5,000 based on the size and use of the aircraft. Training and test flights and some light aircraft would not be taxed. This proposition was supported 17 votes to 7 by the commission.

The commission also decided that 49% of the flight tax would go into a climate fund.

More on this:
Press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Comments

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.