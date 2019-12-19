Le News

Swiss visit doctor less often than most of Europe

In 2017, an average Swiss resident visited a medical professional 4.32 times, according to data recently published by Eurostat.

© Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com

Only residents of Denmark (4.30), Sweden (2.77) and Cyprus (2.09) went to see a doctor less often.

The average number of visits across those European countries with 2017 data was 6.84.

Countries with the highest frequency were Hungary (10.9), Slovakia (10.9), Germany (9.9), Lithuania (9.5) and Liechtenstein (9.0).

Despite Switzerland’s system of compulsory health insurance, for many, visiting a doctor costs money. Up to a certain level, Swiss residents must pay 10% of the cost of medical expenses. In addition, those opting for lower cost insurance with a higher deductible must pay 100% of the cost. This acts as a disincentive to seek medical attention.

The figures are the average number of consultations that people have with a physician and include consultations at the physician’s office, in the patient’s home, or in out-patient departments of hospitals or ambulatory health care centres. They exclude consultations during treatment as part of in-patient or day care patient care in a hospital or similar institution.

