Referendum campaign launched against Swiss return to nuclear power

On June 30, a broad coalition of the Greens, the Socialists, the Green Liberals and several campaign groups launched a referendum against government legislation that would allow the construction of new nuclear power plants in Switzerland.

The alliance argues that new reactors would deepen the country’s dependence on nuclear technology, cost billions of francs and slow the expansion of renewable energy.

During its summer session Parliament approved the Federal Council’s indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative Stop the Blackout (“Electricity for everyone at all times”). The legislation would lift the ban on building new nuclear power stations, reversing the prohibition introduced after voters endorsed a gradual phase-out of nuclear energy in 2017.

The referendum committee says the move overturns the public’s decision to replace nuclear power with renewable energy. It also argues that the disasters at Fukushima and Chernobyl demonstrate the long-term risks associated with nuclear power.

The campaigners estimate that a new nuclear power plant would cost at least CHF25bn and note that the Federal Council has yet to explain how such a project would be financed.

The committee has until October 8th to collect the 50,000 valid signatures required to force a nationwide referendum.

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