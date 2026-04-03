FILM: THE CRUISE **** This self-promoting philosopher and poet will have you falling in love with Manhattan

3 April 2026

THE CRUISE ****

This self-promoting philosopher and poet will have you falling in love with Manhattan, for he’s an iconoclastic guide on a double-decker tourist bus in the Big Apple. Despite a strangely high pitched voice (that’s shocking at first…), Timothy Levitch astounds with his knowledge and appreciation of history, literature, the arts and nature – from lovely leaves to the invincible cockroach – things that are part of his beloved New York. He cites Henry Miller, adores the Brooklyn Bridge and gets his high spinning between the Twin Towers.

This black & white documentary filmed in 1998 has turned into a cult classic, not having aged one iota. It was director Bennett Miller’s first film, a love story to his own city, and it impressed critics and audiences then, as it does now. It will seep into your soul, making you forget Timothy’s voice, as you marvel at his stream of consciousness and his utter chutzpah about life and all things New York.

Bennett Miller went on to make three more films, two excellent – the 2005 “Capote” with Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won an Oscar for his role, and the 2014 “Foxcatcher” – both works about real life characters.

Why such a talent has not made more films is a mystery and a pity. But then it is said that Miller is utterly meticulous in his choices, not Hollywood ambitious, somewhat like the reclusive Terrence Malick. He still works on other art projects, under the radar.

(Showing only at the Grütli cinemas)

THE DRAMA ***

Here’s a charming love story that goes wrong for all the wrong reasons. This warm and initially exciting dramedy has the lovely Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple who meet at a coffee shop, slowly but surely fall in love and are finally making plans to get married. The mood is chic, young and hip Boston, the moments are fun and hopeful, until an evening with their two closest friends, when her girlfriend suggests a game where each tells of the worst thing they’d ever done.

Here’s where the drama and the discomfort sets in, as each recounts their most embarrassing moment. But as the girlfriend (a nasty piece of work) eggs the whole process on, Zendaya’s honest confession literally stops all the amusement. From then, questions about character, trust and even guilt set in, as Pattinson’s character begins to wonder if he’d really known this love of his life. The possibly jealous girlfriend keeps adding fuel to the fire as the media kicks in. And the elaborate wedding is fast approaching.

This is an intelligent, unsettling work by the young Norwegian auteur Kristoffer Borgli (“Sick of Myself”, “Dream Scenario”) that will have you pondering some serious life queries and the exaggerations of them….

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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