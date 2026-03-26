Middle East tensions disrupt Swiss holiday plans

Continuing tensions in the Middle East are reshaping Swiss travellers’ plans for the Easter break. Uncertainty over flights, coupled with official warnings, is prompting some to change destinations while others hold off on booking.

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At Zurich Airport, several routes to Gulf countries have been suspended. Two weeks after the start of joint Israeli-American strikes on Iran—and with Easter only one week away—concern is spreading among travellers. Earlier this week, Swiss announced the end of all flights to the Gulf until the end of April.

Some fear being stranded abroad if the situation worsens. Disruption extends well beyond the Middle East. One traveller described friends being unable to reach India and destinations in other parts of Asia over the last few weeks. Another had their travel to Auckland via Doha ended due to cancellations. Some Gulf airlines such as Emirates continue to operate many flights as scheduled, however, fears of being stuck in the Middle East and beyond remain.

Official advice leaves grey areas

Switzerland’s foreign ministry, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, currently advises against travel to Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Lebanon, as well as Yemen and Libya.

Yet its guidance leaves room for interpretation. It does not explicitly address transit through major Gulf hubs such as Doha, Abu Dhabi or Dubai. The department notes that its travel advice cannot account for specific situations such as airport transfers.

The result is a dilemma for holidaymakers: change plans, or wait and hope events play out in their favour.

With recent fresh snow falling across Switzerland, a long weekend of skiing could be a good fallback plan.

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