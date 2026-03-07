A very Swiss language dispute in Fribourg/Freiburg

Switzerland is often imagined as a multilingual haven where citizens glide easily between different national languages. Reality is less harmonious. In German-speaking Switzerland only about 13% speak French, while in French-speaking Switzerland only around 14% speak German. And at language frontiers linguistic politics can become heated.

Fribourg © David Taljat | Dreamstime.com

The city of Fribourg—known as Freiburg in German—is close to becoming officially bilingual, a move some French-speaking residents are determined to block, reported SRF.

A law reignites an old debate

The dispute stems from a draft language law proposed last year by the canton of Fribourg. It would allow municipalities on the linguistic border to adopt two official languages if the minority language accounts for more than 10% of the population. About a dozen municipalities meet the threshold, including the cantonal capital.

The Communauté Romande du Pays de Fribourg (CRPF), a French-speaking advocacy group, is determined to prevent German from becoming an official language in the city. Its members fear the change would gradually push the linguistic frontier westwards.

Fears of costs—and of Germanisation

Opponents argue that full bilingualism could create legal confusion if laws and regulations had to be issued in both French and German. They also warn of higher translation costs. We fear that German will spread further west, Alexandre Papaux, vice-president of the CRPF, told SRF. For the sake of linguistic peace, he argues, the traditional territories of Switzerland’s languages should be respected. Yet some of these concerns appear overstated. The city of Fribourg already translates almost all official documents from French into German. According to estimates by the cantonal administration, making the city officially bilingual would cost less than 1% of a municipality’s budget. Whether the language frontier itself might shift is harder to judge. Linguists note that such boundaries have always moved over time.

Echoes of an older generation

The roots of the dispute may lie partly in history. Bernhard Altermatt, a historian from Fribourg, told SRF he believes some older residents harbour lingering resentment towards German-speaking Switzerland.

In the past, many French-speaking Fribourgeois worked in Bern, where they often had to adapt to German. In Fribourg, where French-speakers are the majority, the balance of power is reversed. Younger generations, he says, seem far less concerned by the linguistic divide.

Mr Papaux rejects the idea that his organisation is driven by insecurity. The CRPF supports bilingualism at the personal level, he says. But recognising a minority language once it reaches just 10% of the population is impractical. A threshold of 30–35% would better reflect genuine bilingualism.

A dispute with a long history

Language politics in the canton has a long pedigree. The Deutschfreiburgische Arbeitsgemeinschaft, a German-speaking advocacy group, was founded in 1959 to demand greater rights for the German-speaking minority. The CRPF emerged in 1985 in response, campaigning against what it called the Germanisation of Fribourg.

In 1990 the cantonal constitution recognised French and German as equal official languages and established the territorial principle governing their use. That helped calm tensions. They resurfaced briefly in 2012, when railway-station signs in the cantonal capital were changed from Fribourg to Fribourg/Freiburg. Another flare-up came in 2021, when plans to merge the city with neighbouring municipalities—potentially introducing bilingualism by the back door—were rejected in a consultative vote. More recently the city irritated the CRPF again by adopting a bilingual logo.

What happens next?

The consultation on the new language law has now ended. The cantonal parliament is expected to debate the legislation later this year. If the proposed rules are adopted, municipalities that meet the criteria will be able to vote on whether to become officially bilingual. Besides the city of Fribourg, the question could also arise in municipalities such as Courtepin and Murten.

For a country famed for its consensus and stability, this dispute shows that Switzerland’s language peace remains carefully negotiated rather than automatic.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.