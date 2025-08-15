Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / High Swiss multilingualism driven by English

High Swiss multilingualism driven by English

By Leave a Comment

Multilingualism is widespread in Switzerland. Nearly two-thirds use more than one language regularly in daily life, and according to the Federal Statistical Office, 86% of residents believe speaking several national languages is important for national cohesion.

crowd crossing street in zurich switzerland
Photo by Mâide Arslan on Pexels.com

Overall, 63% of Swiss residents are multilingual – 37% of the population speak one language, 37% speak two, and 26% speak three or more. Multilingualism rises from 38% among those over 64 to 81% among those aged 15-24 – see chart here.

Switzerland’s overall rate of multilingualism (63%) is a bit ahead of the EU average (59%). Compared to its neighbours, Switzerland sits in the middle, trailing Austria (78%) and Germany (67%), but ahead of France (51%) and Italy (38%) – these comparisons should be taken with a pinch of salt. They are from different surveys at different times. And, crucially, the definition of “speaking” a language may be different.

Despite Swiss multilingualism, most do not speak multiple Swiss languages: German, French and Italian – Romanche, the other Swiss language, is not covered by the report. In German-speaking Switzerland, only 13% speak French and less than 12% speak Italian. In French-speaking Switzerland, 14% speak German and 15% Italian. Italian-speaking Switzerland wins on mastery of national languages: 20% speak German and 30% speak French – see chart here. But even in Ticino it’s a minority pursuit.

The key drivers of Swiss multilingualism are English and the other languages migrants bring with them.

English’s reach

Among non-national languages, English dominates. Some 44% of the population use it regularly. In the German-speaking region, more people use English than French (45% versus 15%); in French-speaking Switzerland, more use English than German (41% versus 16%). Other foreign languages have smaller but notable footholds: Spanish (6%), Portuguese (4%) and Albanian (4%). Spanish and Portuguese are most common in French-speaking Switzerland (9% each); Albanian and BCMS (Bosnian, Croatian, Montenegrin and Serbian) are more prevalent in German-speaking Switzerland (4% each).

A confident Anglophone public

Among 15- to 64-year-olds whose first language is not English, just over half (52%) rate their active English as good or very good; 69% say the same of their passive skills. Younger people are more confident: 65% of 15- to 24-year-olds rate their active English as strong, compared with 56% of 25- to 44-year-olds. Working-age Swiss are more likely to have a strong command of English than of other national languages.

Learning by design

Language learning remains common. Nearly a quarter of people aged 25 or over are studying one or more languages. English is the most popular (32%), followed by German (22%) and French (18%). German and French are most often studied for work, English for holidays. French is mainly learned in school (83%); German, more through work or language courses (67% each) – see chart here.

More on this:
FSO article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp