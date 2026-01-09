Federal Council freezes any assets held in Switzerland by Maduro

Bern, 5 January 2026 — The Swiss Federal Council has ordered a precautionary freeze on any assets held in Switzerland by Nicolas Maduro and people associated with him, effective immediately.

© Luis Arismendi | Dreamstime.com

The move, intended to prevent a flight of capital amid political upheaval in Venezuela, does not apply to members of the current Venezuelan government. Should future legal proceedings show that frozen funds were illicitly acquired, Switzerland says it will seek to ensure they benefit the Venezuelan people.

The decision, taken under the Federal Act on the Freezing and the Restitution of Illicit Assets Held by Foreign Politically Exposed Persons (FIAA), complements sanctions against Venezuela that have been in place since 2018 under the Embargo Act.



Mr Maduro was arrested by US forces in Caracas on 3 January and flown to the United States. Swiss authorities describe the situation as volatile and say they are closely monitoring developments. Bern has called for de-escalation, restraint and respect for international law, including territorial integrity, and has offered its good offices to help find a peaceful solution.

Under the FIAA, asset freezes are preventive measures. They are triggered when there is a loss of power in the country of origin and a risk that assets acquired illicitly could be moved or dissipated before legal claims can be pursued. They do not mean such assets exist.



The freeze comes into force immediately and, unless reviewed, will remain in place for four years.

Federal government press release (in English)

