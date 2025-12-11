UNESCO adds Swiss yodelling to cultural heritage list

On December 11th 2025, UNESCO added Swiss yodelling to its list of intangible cultural heritage. The decision, taken in New Delhi, is expected to raise the profile of a tradition that began as a practical Alpine signal: herdsmen once used it to call cattle across mountain valleys, a sound noted by travellers as early as the 16th century.

In the 18th and 19th centuries these calls blended with pastoral melodies such as the Kuhreihen and Ranz des Vaches, winning the admiration of early tourists and entering folk theatre and choral music. Touring troupes soon carried the style abroad. With the rise of Swiss nation-building in the early 20th century, yodelling became institutionalised; the Swiss Yodelling Association, founded in 1910, helped standardise competitions, choirs and regional styles.

What does UNESCO’s blessing mean in practice? Mainly visibility. Yodelling may gain new audiences, and projects linked to the nomination may benefit from fresh momentum. Switzerland’s Yodelling Association counts roughly 12,000 members, though many more practise outside formal groups. For them, little will change immediately, although the heightened attention may draw newcomers or spur youth programmes. As ever with such designations, the effect depends on how enthusiastically the community chooses to use it.

UNESCO recognition is not merely ceremonial. Switzerland has committed to conservation measures such as promoting young talent, digitising materials and raising public awareness. These efforts are subject to periodic review; in theory, the designation can be withdrawn if progress stalls. A handful of initiatives are already under way. One is a yodelling classroom scheme, in which primary-school teachers who can yodel integrate the practice into their lessons. A national Yodelling Day will showcase some of the earliest participating classes.

