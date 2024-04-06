Le News

Yodelling submitted to UNESCO as cultural heritage candidate

Swiss yodelling has been put forward as an officially endorsed candidate for inclusion in UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage, reported RTS.

© Gepapix | Dreamstime.com

Yodelling is currently practised by around 12,000 yodellers across Switzerland and shows no sign of falling in popularity. The tradition is typically passed down through the generations within families, clubs and schools.

In 2014, the Federal Council approved a list of eight living cultural traditions in Switzerland. An item from the list is submitted periodically. So far, UNESCO has added nine Swiss cultural traditions to its list including the Fête des Vignerons (2016), the management of avalanche danger (2018), and the tradition of Alpine summer grazing (2023).

In addition, Switzerland is home to 13 sites on the World Heritage List, including nine cultural ones – click here to see the list.

However, not everyone in Switzerland takes yodelling seriously.

A comedy sketch from television (above) shown in German-speaking Switzerland shows how yodelling might be taught.

