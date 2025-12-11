Switzerland moves to tighten asylum policy

Parliament has approved two Liberal Democrat (PLR/FDP) motions aimed at tightening Switzerland’s asylum regime, reported RTS. The first seeks to encourage the voluntary departure of asylum seekers. The Council of States silently endorsed a National Council motion instructing the Federal Council to introduce a system of targeted incentives and clearly defined sanctions.

One element would be to process the asylum claims of convicted applicants while they are serving their sentences. Ideally, says Christian Wasserfallen, the Liberal Democrat who tabled the motion, such cases should be handled within ten days, giving applicants clarity on their status upon release.

Supporters argue that a mix of incentives and penalties could accelerate voluntary departures and ease administrative workloads. Mr Wasserfallen suggests adjusting prison sentences for offenders who agree to leave Switzerland, a pragmatic measure, he says, that would cut costs and reduce pressure on the penal system. Granting suspended sentences to those who return voluntarily to their country of origin could also speed departures and spare the state further expense.

Parliament’s security committee welcomed the fact that, as part of ongoing work on a new asylum strategy, the Federal Council and the administration are examining in detail how best to expel or deport delinquent asylum seekers, said Marianne Binder-Keller of the Centre party.

The second motion aims to curb asylum claims lodged solely to obtain medical treatment in Switzerland. It follows media reports in late 2024 of Georgian nationals gaming the system by securing provisional admission to obtain healthcare before returning home. Georgian nationals have almost no chance of obtaining asylum in Switzerland, according to Swiss authorities. A joint government programme works to help those returning to Georgia.

