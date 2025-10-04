Le News

Zurich voters sweep away petrol leaf blowers

On 28 September 2025, Zurich voters approved a citywide ban on petrol-powered leaf blowers. Only electric models will be allowed—and then only from October to December, the autumn season. Exemptions may be granted for major events such as Sechseläuten—Zurich’s traditional festival—and the Street Parade.

close up photo of screaming man with a full beard covering his ears and closing his eyes
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

The measure was backed by the city executive and a majority of the municipal council. Centre-right parties fought the proposal as petty meddling that would raise costs for municipal and private gardeners alike.

Supporters argued the devices are noisy and harmful to fauna. They have now prevailed not only in the council chamber but at the ballot box: 62% voted to expel petrol blowers from the city. Even the more conservative districts, where centre-right voters dwell in high numbers largely supported the ban.

More on this:
Official vote results (in German)

