Swiss public opinion on nuclear energy is shifting

Swiss public opinion on energy is shifting. A small majority now supports reconsidering nuclear power, though concerns about cost, speed, and supply security remain. According to a recent poll by gfs.bern for the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES), 56% of respondents say they are favourable or somewhat favourable to building new nuclear plants. It is the first time a majority has backed the idea since the phase-out of nuclear was announced following the Fukushima disaster.

Energy security remains the Swiss public’s top concern, cited by 45% of respondents. But affordability (29%) and climate neutrality (26%) are close behind. Most polled support the government’s energy strategy and view the recently passed electricity law as a meaningful step towards a secure, decarbonised future—an opinion held by 59% of those surveyed.

Enthusiasm for renewables remains high, but with caveats. Support for rooftop solar remains overwhelming (94%), and there is near-unanimous backing for measures such as boosting hydropower (92%) and improving energy efficiency (94%). Yet nearly two-thirds of respondents (63%) believe the country’s energy transition is moving too slowly.

That frustration appears to be nudging public sentiment toward previously taboo options. While support for nuclear is growing, it is tempered by realism. 74% believe new plants will not solve near-term supply issues. Still, over two-thirds agree that all environmentally sound technologies—nuclear included—should be considered.

Not all nuclear initiatives are gaining traction. The “Stop the Blackout” campaign, which calls for a constitutional guarantee of energy supply security, is currently backed by only 46% of voters, with 48% opposed.

Switzerland’s energy future, it seems, will remain a careful balancing act. Renewables have widespread support, but public patience is limited—and the nuclear door, once firmly shut, is may be reopening.

