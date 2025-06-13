Brussels publishes Swiss-EU deal contracts

Switzerland’s Federal Council has approved a package of agreements aimed at stabilising and deepening its relationship with the European Union, reported SRF. The goal is tailored participation in the EU’s single market, said Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland’s foreign minister. We belong to Europe—not just geographically, but also economically and socially, he said.

The deal, which was initialled by negotiators in Bern in May, now awaits formal approval from the 27-member EU Council before the European Commission can sign it. It resolves long-standing disputes on wage protection, immigration and electricity trade. Disputes will be referred to arbitration panels, and Switzerland will adopt relevant EU law dynamically. Cassis insisted the arrangement preserves Swiss direct democracy while enabling deeper cooperation.

Under a transitional arrangement, Switzerland will resume participation in EU programmes such as Horizon Europe, EU electricity cooperation and the European Union Agency for Railways from 1 January 2026.

Immigration policy will remain tied to labour-market needs. Those who lose their jobs must actively seek work or risk losing residency, said Vincenzo Mascioli, a senior official at the State Secretariat for Migration. The aim is to ensure targeted access, he said.

The agreements will require 35 Swiss legislative changes—three new laws and 32 amendments—according to Alexandre Fasel, state secretary at the foreign ministry.

For the Federal Council, the updated bilateral approach is a strategic investment. It promises greater security of supply, democratic accountability and foreign-policy agility. Switzerland has negotiated confidently, said Mr Cassis. The agreements broaden our room for manoeuvre.

Despite grumbling from some political corners, the agreements remain about trade, not sovereignty. We only adopt regulations where we want market access, said Cassis. That access is not cheap, but he calls it a worthwhile investment. Swiss companies gain access to the EU’s vast market.

