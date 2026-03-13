Swiss government submits EU agreements package to parliament

The Federal Council has sent a package of agreements with the European Union to parliament, allowing lawmakers to begin debating a plan aimed at stabilising and developing Switzerland’s relations with the bloc.

Presenting the proposal in Bern, Guy Parmelin, the president of the confederation, said the package was in Switzerland’s interest. Strengthening the bilateral approach, he argued, was the only way to preserve a balanced degree of political autonomy while maintaining close ties with the EU in economic, scientific and social fields.

The government says a stable legal framework is essential. Without updating existing agreements, it argues, the bilateral relationship would gradually lose substance. The package is intended to safeguard Swiss interests in areas including the free movement of people, land transport, electricity and food safety.

Economic benefits

A more reliable framework would support Switzerland’s export-oriented economy, Mr Parmelin said. For instance, about 73% of Swiss exports to the EU would fall under the agreement on the mutual recognition of conformity assessments, which reduces technical barriers to trade.

Immigration under the free-movement regime would remain linked to labour-market needs. Switzerland has also negotiated a new safeguard clause that it could activate independently if inflows become excessive.

Beat Jans, the justice minister, sought to address concerns about social immigration. People entering Switzerland without a job contract, he said, would have to demonstrate that they have sufficient financial means.

Research and wage protection

The package also updates rules on wage protection, one of the last contentious issues in negotiations. An agreement associating Switzerland with EU programmes is already being applied provisionally, allowing Swiss researchers to participate in initiatives such as Horizon Europe. Mr Parmelin described the arrangement as essential for Switzerland’s position as an innovation hub.

The government stressed that the agreements would not limit Switzerland’s system of direct democracy. Citizens would still be able to launch initiatives or referendums against new developments in EU-related law.

Two-part package

The proposal is divided into two parts. The first aims to stabilise and update existing agreements covering air and land transport, trade in food products, the mutual recognition of conformity assessments and the free movement of people.

The second focuses on expanding cooperation, including new agreements on electricity and food safety as well as a health-cooperation accord. Switzerland and the EU also plan to establish a high-level political dialogue and stronger parliamentary cooperation.

Legal changes

Implementing the package would require three new federal laws—covering state-aid supervision, administrative cooperation on professional qualifications and Switzerland’s contributions to European cohesion—as well as 36 amendments to existing legislation.

The agreements also set out a mechanism for dynamically updating relevant EU law in areas covered by the treaties. But, said Ignazio Cassis, the foreign minister, dynamic does not mean automatic: Switzerland would assess each new EU act before deciding whether to adopt it.

A dispute-settlement procedure is also envisaged. If disagreements cannot be resolved within a joint committee, they would be referred to an arbitration tribunal whose rulings would be legally binding. On questions involving the interpretation of EU law, the tribunal would consult the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Parliament is free to amend the legislative changes linked to the package. Six of the seven members of the Federal Council are expected to take part in the parliamentary debates.

The upcoming parliamentary discussion will bring Switzerland one step closer to a refreshed deal with the EU.

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Federal Council press conference (in German and French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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