New federal government jet too big for hangar

The new Federal Council jet does not fit into the existing federal hangar at Bern-Belp airport near Bern because the plane is too big, reported RTS.

The Bombardier Global 7500 does not fit into the existing building in Bern-Belp due to its size and will probably be housed at the Payerne military airbase in Vaud for the next two years while a new hangar is created. The government said that due to the requirements of the new state aircraft, it was clear from the outset that work would be required in Bern-Belp to house it.

This new hangar is intended to replace the almost 100-year-old existing one. Bern Airport AG expects construction costs to amount to several million francs.

When asked, the director of Bern-Belp Airport, Urs Ryf, confirmed that the airport operator had submitted an offer to the federal government to rent a new hangar.

In addition, there have been reports that the runway in Bern-Belp is too short for the new Federal Council jet to take off with its maximum load. According the the airport’s boss the runway is around 50 metres too short if the plane is fully loaded. However, a full load, which includes full fuel tanks, is rarely required. It would be required possibly only once or twice a year, according to the airport director.

The new state aircraft was handed over to representatives from Switzerland on 17 December 2024 by the manufacturer Bombardier in Montreal, Canada.

