Most of Switzerland’s Ukrainian refugees still not working

Swiss authorities have been working hard to get more Ukrainian refugees off welfare and into work. They set a target of 40% by the end of 2024. However, their efforts have come up short. Only 29% of those of working age are in work, according to the latest data. This figure stands in contrast to the Czech Republic where the rate is 75%. When Czech president Petr Pavel visited Switzerland late last year he said that perhaps working in Switzerland might be too unattractive and the welfare system too generous. Perhaps. But there are many other reasons for the difference, reported SRF.

Language is a significant challenge. A report published in 2023 showed that only 10% of Ukrainian refugees spoke a local Swiss language. 44% spoke English, however, this is only sufficient is a narrow range of occupations. German, French and Italian, Switzerland’s local languages, are very different to Ukrainian, a Slavic language, increasing the learning time required. By contrast, in the Czech republic, where employment rates are high, the Slavic Czech language shares much with Ukrainian.

Another challenge is educational mismatch. Nearly 60% of 66,000 Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland have university degrees. People with higher levels of education often take longer to find work and are looking for specialised roles. When poor language mastery is thrown into the mix, the best option is often to look for less skilled work – language mastery typically matters less for less academic jobs. However, many find this demotivating.

Switzerland’s specialised labour market adds to the educational mismatch challenge. In Switzerland there are specialised qualifications for seemingly everything. This makes finding work in semi-skilled professions a challenge for anyone that doesn’t have the specifc qualifications demanded. The recognition of Ukrainian diplomas in Switzerland is another problem. For example, there is demand for Ukrainian- and Russian-speaking psychologists, however, Ukrainian trained psychologists are not allowed to practice as psychologists in Switzerland, one expert told SRF.

A woman interviewed by SRF also described the challenges of being a working mother in Switzerland. Finding child care is not easy. This is a difficulty faced by many Swiss working mothers, so it is no surprise that Ukrainian mothers are facing the same challenge. And mothers and children make up a significant percentage (76%) of adult Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland, as Ukrainian men were drafted into the Ukrainian military and therefore unable to leave with their families.

