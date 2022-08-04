9% of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland now working

By the beginning of August 2022 there were 57,376 Ukrainian refugees registered in Switzerland. Of the 33,379 people of working age among this group, 3,130 (9.4%) were working.

The most common fields of employment were hotel and restaurant work (23%), planning, consulting and IT (17%), agriculture (8%), teaching (8%) and the service sector (6%). The remaining 38% were employed in a range of other sectors.

Switzerland has received one of the highest per capita rates of Ukrainian refugees in Western Europe. Ukrainian refugees (based on S visa applications) made up 0.7% of Switzerland’s population by 4 August 2022. The same figure was much lower in France (0.1%) and Italy (0.2%). However, the rate was slightly higher in Austria (0.8%) and Germany (0.8%). Poland (3.3%) and Czechia (3.8%) had by far the highest rates in Europe.

Switzerland has long had one of the highest per capita rates of refugees in Europe. According to the World Bank, at the end of 2021, Switzerland’s refugee population made up 1.4% of those living in the country. This placed Switzerland just behind Germany (1.5%) and Austria (1.7%), but well ahead of France (0.7%), Italy (0.2%), the UK (0.2%), Czechia (0.02%) and Poland (0.01%) on per capita refugee population basis.

