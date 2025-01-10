Le News

Victim of abuse in Swiss army speaks out

In October 2024, Switzerland’s military published the results of an anonymous survey, which showed widespread discrimination and sexualised violence in the organisation. Recently, RTS interviewed a victim of the discrimination and violence who described her experience in detail.

© Branex | Dreamstime.com

In the October survey, around half of survey participants (49.6%) claimed that they had or may have had experiences of discrimination in the Swiss Armed Forces (yes: 35.8%; not sure: 13.8%), while 40.1% reported the same for sexualised violence (yes: 30.2%; not sure: 9.9%).

The survey was aimed at gauging the level of discrimination and abuse within the Swiss military and focused in particular on discrimination and abuse against women. Unlike men, women in Switzerland are not forced to do military service, however some volunteer. The survey was given to all 2,085 female military personnel and to the same number of male recruits. 1,126 people completed the survey, around two thirds of them women.

Several weeks ago, RTS spoke to a woman whose abuse case is in progress in the military court system and who chose to remain anonymous.

The woman described verbal abuse where recruits were told they were arseholes and pieces of shit, not whores, pussies or pedos. She also reported physical violence.

The recruit said she never expected such treatment. She knew it would be no summer camp, but such treatment was beyond what she expected, especially given she had volunteered to serve her country.

The woman reported feeling abandoned. When the abuse was reported it never reached a higher level, up to the commanding officer, she said. So it turned back on us, to the point where I felt in danger and was forced to leave the military.

When contacted by RTS the military said that it did not want to comment on this specific case.

