Swiss-EU negotiations now complete

On 20 December 2024, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bern to conclude the long negotiations between Switzerland and the EU on their future relationship, reported RTS.

Photo by Christian Wasserfallen on Pexels.com

Von der Leyen described the deal as a historic agreement that is all the more important given the tense global situation. In times of war and economic and political pressure in Europe, it is not only beneficial but a necessity to be united in strength.

Now Switzerland’s political parties will go through the details of the deal that has been negotiated between Brussels and the Federal Council and give their opinions on it. Then voters will get a say.

The negotiations have not changed much that is significant. In the latest deal, Switzerland will have to abide by the EU’s rules in the areas in which it participates in the EU internal market. The automatic adoption of EU law and the binding interpretation of EU law by the European Court of Justice was not negotiated away either.

The most significant development is EU’s acceptance of a “safeguard clause” to limit the free movement of people. This was absent from earlier agreements but is in this one. It seems that Brussel’s finally recognised the deal would be rejected by Swiss voters in a referendum without this. It probably hopes this safeguard clause will never be used. In return for this, Brussels received equal treatment of EU nationals by Swiss universities, which will charge them the same low fees as Swiss students.

Early political party responses have been mixed. The Socialist and Green parties were cautiously hopeful, but want assurances that Swiss salaries will be protected and public services maintained. The PLR/FDP was also cautiously positive, stating that the results of this negotiation look better than the position reached in 2021 when discussions were ended without an agreement. The Centre Party was also positive, describing the current deal as “net progress”.

The Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) on the other hand described the deal as a treaty of subjugation, which will increase immigration and require Switzerland to automatically accept EU rules, undermining Swiss democracy. In addition, the party does not like the annual payments of CHF 350 million that Switzerland must make to gain access to the EU market.

The completion of these negotiations represents the end of the beginning.

