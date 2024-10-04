Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / EU rejects Swiss migration safeguard clause

EU rejects Swiss migration safeguard clause

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland and the EU currently have an agreement that grants citizens freedom to live and work across Switzerland and the bloc. As part of a new agreement, Switzerland wanted a safeguard clause that would allow Switzerland to unilaterally impose permit quotas for a limited time. On 2 October 2024, the EU said it rejected the idea, reported RTS.

Amherd and von de Leyen at CERN 70-year celebration

That a unilateral safeguard clause is not acceptable for the EU, is not a surprise. It is difficult to imagine EU negotiators would grant a exception that it does not grant to its member states.

However, the decision, which was communicated by Ursula von der Leyen to Viola Amherd, a member of Switzerland’s federal executive, is a setback for Swiss negotiators and the Federal Council.

On 1 October 2024, when Ms von der Leyen was in Geneva for a celebration of CERN’s 70 year anniversary, she expressed a desire to conclude negotiations by the end of the year, which she reiterated in a post on X.

Now the political question is: whether Switzerland will accept a negotiation result without a unilateral safeguard clause? The Federal Council must decide. And, as is always the case in Switzerland, anything the federal government agrees can by undone by voters in a referendum, a possibility that looms over any negotiations.

In the meantime, negotiations with the EU continue. EU member states will probably look again at the Switzerland-EU question on 15 October 2024.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp